State government announces aid for cinema theatres

The state government has announced aid for cinema theatres. The West Bengal government has announced financial aid for singe screen cinema theatres that are damaged during Cyclone Amphan.

The West Bengal government will provide a grant of Rs. 2 lakh for theatres that had suffered major structural damage during the Cyclone. Theaters that had suffered partial damage will be given Rs. 1 lakh grant.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to give necessary financial support to single-screen movie theatres that were damaged due to Super Cyclone Amphan in a meeting with film personalities on various issues related to shooting of films and TV serials on July 6.