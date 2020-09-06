Covid-19 Updates: 494 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry 705 new cases of coronavirus, along with 494 recoveries and 1 death were reported in the country.

Thus the total cases has mounted to 73,471 and overall recoveries reached at 63,652. The death toll is at 388.

Additional 82,333 Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in recent days. Till now more than 7.4 million tests were done in UAE.