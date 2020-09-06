“Delivery Macho” ; Restaurant employs shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food !!!

Japan ;A sushi chef and bodybuilder in central Japan has been garnering attention for his unique take on deliveries during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as he puts on a show displaying his buff figure when dropping off orders.

During the pandemic situation around the world, a lot of business sectors have taken a huge blow. Businesses have closed down while some are failing to make profits. During such difficult times, hotel and restaurant business is also one of the most affected industries in the world as a lot of people are not choosing to go out of their houses to eat. To curb this slowdown of business, a sushi restaurant in Japan came up with a bizarre idea to boost their demand during this pandemic. The restaurant is sending bodybuilders to deliver their food to customers who on delivery take off their shirts. Here is everything you need to know about the bodybuilders delivery and the Japan Sushi chef who came up with this unique idea.

Masanori Sugiura, a third-generation owner of the 60-year-old sushi restaurant Imazushi in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, is among several top-ranking bodybuilders acting as couriers for the eatery. Upon delivery, the men take their tops off and pose for customers — who can also request photographs — from a socially safe distance.The restaurant mainly takes orders from Nagoya but will accept those from outside the city and as far away as Tokyo and Osaka for the right price.

The chef, who started working out at the gym when he was in his 20s, began entering competitions in his 30s and was ranked third in a world championship for bodybuilding just this February.Meanwhile, the majority of his fellow competitors were out of work as gym employees, as their facilities closed during the pandemic. “I started this for fun together with a specially selected group of five bodybuilders,” Sugiura said.

Nagoya delivery service Vber Macho will send macho men over with your order, then strike a pose. The CEO, who happens to be the deliveryman in these photos, said that at this time when deliveries are getting commonplace, this service might make them stand out. pic.twitter.com/6ZaSoVFdHV — unleashthegeek (@unleashthegeek) May 19, 2020

The “delivery macho” service went viral on Twitter as soon as the official website was up, and inquiries skyrocketed. He now receives around eight to 10 orders on busy days, with monthly earnings from the service topping about ¥1.5 million.Sugiura is currently looking for potential couriers in Tokyo, where he has been receiving an abundance of orders in recent days.“In the future, I’d like to try hosting macho tuna cutting shows abroad,” he said.