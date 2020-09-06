UAE launches ‘Satellite Operations Center’ for online learning

UAE : Covid-19 pandemic has been the catalyst for a massive adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare, education and telecommunications sectors as service providers abruptly switched to online platforms.

The announcement regarding the same has been made by speakers at the virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2020) which took place on September 4-5.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Edward Zhou, Vice President for Global Public Affairs of Huawei, convened today on a panel titled ‘Pushing the limits in the healthcare, telecoms and education sectors: bent, but not broken?’ to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the education and telecoms sectors.

Al Hammadi said the UAE was well prepared to make the shift to distance learning platforms after the pandemic hit because in 2012 the country launched the Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Initiative which was established to offer a unique learning environment in schools through the introduction of ‘Smart Classes’ under which students will utilise smart devices and high-speed 4G networks as means of acquiring knowledge. The experience gained through this initiative has allowed the UAE to fine-tune educational curriculums into two versions – one for classrooms and the other for distance learning.

“We really invested a lot a long time ago in all these infrastructure requirements to enable us to continue educating in different scenarios,” he said. “It’s about building the best learning platform that is really smart, resilient, and meets modern requirements. Then you need to provide teachers and students with appropriate devices that enable them to enter the network and have the capabilities to use advanced applications and software to be embedded in the learning platform.”

Minister Al Hammadi said the rapid shift to distance learning on an unprecedented scale had still created huge technical and logistical challenges for the education system. To deal with this, the Ministry of Education created a Satellite Operations Center to cope with the demand, and connect with the parents and students. “We had 1.2 plus million students in the general education that we have to shift within two weeks to this platform for full 100 per cent learning and we had never done this big a number through distance learning. We had to upgrade Internet speed by almost 100 per cent,” he said.

Zhou highlighted the role that telecommunications had played in keeping economies moving during the pandemic, but he stressed the disproportionate impact that the virus had on communities that still have no access to the internet.

“The ICT industry has contributed greatly to today’s world, but there are still gaps and challenges,” he said. “Over the past 30 years there has been a great leap in the development of information technologies, mobile communications, the Internet, and also high-speed broadband has improved our lives, work and economies, in many ways.

“However, Covid-19 has been a reminder that we are still not doing enough. The current foundation is not as strong as we might think. According to the ITU, just under half of the world’s population is still offline, and has no access to digital technologies. Children in remote areas have been unable to join online classes during the pandemic.”

Edward Zhao said investment in infrastructure at government level is a fundamental part of the solution, which should be accompanied by progressive tax policies that incentivise corporate investment. Increased investment would help support digital transformation of businesses, which has become an urgent priority in light of the pandemic. He also said governments should define network equipment as critical infrastructure which would allow workers to operate the network and maintain equipment during a time of crisis.

Zhao called for global standards for technologies to help bring down costs for operators and enable the diffusion of technology and connectivity to a much wider audience and become more inclusive. “Having different standards dramatically increases the cost for the whole industry so this is a very big challenge in front of us,” he said. “We encourage the whole industry to work together, the public and private sector, to have one standardisation for the ICT industry. We believe with technologies, there’s no border, so we think that inclusion is very important for all people. No matter where they live, they can enjoy the benefits of innovative technologies. Innovations belong to human beings, not countries or specific individuals but for everyone.”