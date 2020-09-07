Covid-19 Updates: 2,443 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coroanvirus situation in the UAE. As per the data released by the ministry, 513 new cases of coronavirus, along with 2,443 recoveries were reported in UAE. No deaths were reported.

The total cases in UAE has reached at 73,984. The overall recoveries stood at 66,095. The death toll reached at 388.

More than 87,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country. Thus the total tests done so far rised to over 7.5 million .