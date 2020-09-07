“Mysterious” : Thai woman’s Burned body found at a massage parlour!!!

Surat: The burnt body of a Thai woman was found at a massage parlour and spa where she had been working in Surat .The 27-year-old woman was found dead at her rented accommodation in Magdalla area . The deceased woman was identified as Waninda Bousorn a native of Meuang Bua, Roi ET province of Thailand.

Bousorn’s husband and son lives in Thailand .She used to stay in a rented one-room-kitchen accommodation. For the last two days, the woman’s roommate had been in Bharuch. On Saturday, a friend of the deceased had visited her room but had left at around 10 pm after having dinner.

The woman’s mattress, which was kept on the floor was completely charred but another bed kept in the room did not catch fire. As per the reports, three persons had come to the area at around 1.30 am in an Innova car. Employees of a food joint stays on the ground floor of the building. However, none of them came to know about the fire until around 5 am on Sunday. When some of the neighbours noticed the fire, they informed the house owner.

Indicating the possibility of an accident, the cop added, “There were two extension cords connected with each other used for a table fan which was connected to a plug. The table fan too was damaged in the fire, that didn’t spread to the rest of the room. “An officer privy to the case said that there appears to be no evidence of murder. He added that the fire might have been caused due to a short-circuit. The officer told that the woman might not have been able to save herself as she was “under the influence of some intoxicating substance”.