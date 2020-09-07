Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa issues open warning to India

Islamabad: After Beijing made an audacious claim that India stood no chance of winning a war between the two countries if there were to be one, now Pakistan has warned India that it would win the fifth-generation or hybrid war.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, During a ceremony marking Defence Day and Martyrs’ Day at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Sunday, sent out an open warning to India, claiming that his country would win the “fifth generation or hybrid war”.

Bajwa said Pakistan is facing multiple challenges aimed at discrediting the country and its armed forces. “We are facing the challenge that has been imposed on us in the form of the fifth-generation or hybrid war. Its purpose is to discredit the country and its armed forces and spread chaos,” he said.

“We are well aware of this danger. We will surely succeed in winning this war with the cooperation of the nation,” he added.

Without naming India, Bajwa said that Pakistan will give a befitting response to every aggression in case a war is imposed. “I want to send a message to my nation and the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. But if war is imposed on us, we will befittingly response to every aggression.

“We are always ready to defeat nefarious intentions of the enemy,” he said.