World No. 1 Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open men’s singles event after hitting a lines official with the ball during his pre-quarterfinals match on Sunday. Djokovic, who was trailing 5-6 against Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening set, was deemed to have defaulted following his action.

Djokovic hit a ball with a racket in the direction of the female official which struck her in the throat as she let out a gasp. The Serbian, visibly upset by what transpired, rushed to check on her.

A 10-minute discussion with the tournament referee Soeren Friemel followed and eventually, Carreno Busta was declared to have won by default.