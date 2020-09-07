WWE legend hospitalised after smashing head on concrete during a fight !!!

WWE legend Matt Hardy was rushed to hospital on Saturday night after smashing his head on concrete in a terrifying spot.Hardy is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and faced Sammy Guevara in a ‘Broken Rules’ match at All Out.The pair fought at the top of a scissor lift before Guevara speared Hardy off the top.

However, the spear was overshot and both men missed two tables to hit the floor with terrifying impact.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

.Hardy and his opponent Sammy Guevara overshot the table following which a medical team came on to check on Hardy. Hardy’s wife took to Twitter to criticise AEW’s decision to resume fight and shared her reaction through a chat.

Guevara looked unharmed by the spot while Hardy remained motionless immediately after the stunt.

Referee Aubrey Edwards stopped the match after medical checks – but it resumed moments later.

AEW medical official Doc Sampson checked the 45-year-old and deemed him fit enough to continue.

Hardy quickly picked up the win following the restart but his wife, Reby, fumed on Twitter following the contest.

She shared a screenshot of messages she had sent her husband during the match.