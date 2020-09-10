‘Shiv Sena has given up Balasaheb’s ideology, will soon become ‘Sonia Sena’: Kangana Ranut

National award winning Bollywood actress has continued her attack on Shiv Sena. The actress has said that Shiv Sena has become ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana Ranaut has accused that the ideology on which Balasaheb Thackeray built the party has been sold for power.

“The ideology on which Balasaheb Thackeray build the Shiv Sena, the party, today, is ready to sell its ideology and become “Sonia Sena” from “Shiv Sena”, Kangana tweeted.

???????? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ??????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ????? ??, ???? ???? ??? ????? ??? ???? ????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ????? ??? ???????, ????? ???? ??? ?????? ????? ??????? ??????? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ???? ??? ?????? ?????? ?? ?? ????? ??? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Earlier on yesterday, the actress had attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar saying she will “expose” both Thackeray and “Karana Johar Gang.”

“Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my workplace. Come now break my house then break my face and body. I want the world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand. Whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she had tweeted.

“My office was suddenly declared illegal in the last 24 hours. They have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights. And now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well. I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the property of the Bollywood actor in Mumbai and questioning the civic body’s conduct termed it “malafide” and “deplorable”