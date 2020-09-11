Exciting holiday offer!!! The government will pay you to Holiday at Uttarakhand…..

A well-planned and remarkable step has been taken by the government of Uttarakhand. The tourists visiting the state will be rewarded with INR 1000 for their accomodation to represent the welcoming outlook towards the progress of tourism.

Trekking in Uttarakhand has always been the soundest way as it provides spectacular views as well as proficient skills. It came as a pleasant surprise to all when Tourism Minister Of Uttarakhand declared the incredible initiative to promote the tourists and travelers. Trekking in India has been made easier and convenient.

As the tourism industry witnessed the utmost downfall in the recent times, the government has chosen to let the tourists avail a discount coupon worth INR 1000 after an online booking of at least 3 days at any of the hotels or homestays. To be benefitted with the offer, the tourist has to register himself under the government portal and list himself in the category of a tourist.

The government is also planning to refund the tourists who booked for their stay in the eminent Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve as it cannot be opened for a while now. Uttarakhand has suffered miserably because of the sudden outburst of COVID 19 in the country as the majority of the state’s economy relied on the tourism sector. We must appreciate the efforts of government to provide encourage and support to the tourism which almost collapsed in last 6 months.