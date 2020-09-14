‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country suspends all types of new visas

A Gulf country has announced a decision which is a setback to expats. Kuwait has decided to suspend all type of visas.

Major General Anwar Al Barjas, assistant undersecretary at the ministry of interior in Kuwait has revealed that all types of new visas for foreigners have been suspended until further notice and only after clearance from the ministry of health will the issuance restart.

Major General Anwar Al Barjas stated that expats whose work contracts or residence visas had expired before January 1, 2020 would have to leave the country and could do so without paying any fines. They will be allowed to return on new visas, while those who have not left the country would face legal consequences and penalties, and would be deported and not be allowed to return again.

More than 400,000 expatriates with valid residence permits are stranded outside Kuwait and unable to return due to the flight ban .