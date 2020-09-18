“Gay man” marries hiding his gender ; Threatens wife for exposing him!!!

Ahmedabad: A woman has filed a complaint against her husband for hiding his sexual orientation. The 32-year-old woman, a resident of Gandhinagar, has filed the case of rift of trust against the man. The woman also stated that the man tortured and threatened to kill her if she revealed his homosexuality to anyone.

According to a report , the woman has filed a complaint at the woman police station in Gandhinagar. The victim works as a librarian at an institute in Ahmedabad. The woman in her FIR stated that she married a man in 2011 after falling in love with him. The man also worked as a librarian in Ahmedabad,resides in Sector 3 in Gandhinagar.

“For about a year, my husband’s behaviour remained good. Later, I became suspicious of his sexual orientation. When I checked his phone chats, I found out that he was involved in sexual relationships with several men,” the quoted from the woman’s FIR.

The woman said when she asked him about his sexual interests, he said he was only interested in men and married her just to get social acceptability. The man also told the woman that he wanted to have an earning woman as his wife.The woman also claimed she had done all to attract the man but it didn’t work out. The woman also claimed that her husband was fired from his job at the institute as he indulged in sexual relationships with other men from the institute.

The report further suggests that after losing his job, the man started calling his friends and other males to his home to fulfil his sexual desires. The woman said that she also approached her in-laws to ask their son to change his sexual preference but there was no support from them.