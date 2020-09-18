Taxi driver, wife found dead

A cab driver and his wife were found dead. The shocking incident took place in West Bengal.

Arijit was found on the floor with one end of a snipped dupatta round his neck, which bore ligature marks, and the other tied to the ceiling fan. Wife Suparna, was hanging from the ceiling fan at the end of another dupatta.

As per police, Arijit Dutta who was a cab driver was found dead with his wife at their one-room Chetla home. Dutta had invested his all savings in a car to earn a living as an app cab driver. but due to Covid pandemic and the lockdown he had earned hardly anything and was struggling to repay his bank loan, pay his rent and bear household expenses. Also their four-month-old child died in June.