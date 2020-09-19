State government launches a new scheme for unemployed

The state government has launched a new scheme for the unemployed youths. The state government has announced the launching of a new scheme under which unemployed people will be given soft loans up to Rs 2 lakh and incentives to start a manufacturing unit or trade.

The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has announced the scheme named ‘Karmasathi Prakalpa scheme’ .

Also Read: Finance Minister tests positive for Covid-19

The scheme is for unemployed people aged between 18 and 50 years. According to the scheme, the government would ensure a soft loan of up to Rs 2 lakh from state cooperative banks to support an unemployed person.

The government would also reimburse 50 per cent of the annual bank interest for a period of three years if the applicant repays bank interests on time. State government officials said they had a target of disbursing loans to 1 lakh applicants every year.