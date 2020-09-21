High Court makes important announcement

The High Court has made an important announcement. The Rajasthan High Court has made an important announcement considering the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The High Court has decided that it will hear only emergency cases through video conferencing from Monday till October 1. All the lawyers are allowed to participate in the proceedings of court through video conferencing. Judged will have to be in court from 10.30 am to 1 pm on certain days.

The court also banned entry of law students and interns in the court. No big events and gatherings will not be allowed.