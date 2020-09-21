‘Little baby saves life of her family by her cry’

A little child has become ‘life-guarding angel’ for a whole family. The little kid’s cry after she woke in night has saved the life of the whole family form a disaster. The family members has escaped with their life before the house collapsed due to heavy rain.

The incident took place at Karuvarakundu in Nilambur, Kerala. Akkarappuram Edappattakurikkal Yousaf’s house has collapsed on Monday early morning at 2 am amid heavy rain. Everybody has woke up as, Yousaf’s granddaughter Raja woke and started crying. Then they noticed that the walls of the house were cracked. So all of them just get out the building and within seconds the building has collapses.