‘People’s plague’ laid by anti-govt protestors in Thai has been removed!!!

Thailand:- A plaque installed by activists in Bangkok declaring Thailand belongs to the people, had been removed after a weekend show of force by protesters calling for the royal family to stay out of the kingdom’s politics. Thailand has seen near-daily protests for the past two months led by students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who masterminded a 2014 coup.

Some 30,000 demonstrators rallied Saturday close to Bangkok’s Grand Palace — where organizers took a stronger line on monarchical reform before installing a commemorative “People’s Plaque” the morning after. But by now the plaque had vanished. The newly installed medallion referenced the original brass one embedded for decades on the grounds of Bangkok’s Royal Plaza. Some factions within the movement — including the organizers of the weekend demonstrations — have also called for frank discussions on the monarchy, a once-taboo topic due to tough royal defamation laws