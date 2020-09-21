Shocking!!!Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender….

Budaun: In a shocking incident, a father of five daughters ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time.

Pannalal slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality, injuring her seriously, officials said. An FIR has been filed and the husband has been arrested. The family of the woman, who was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition, said that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The locals immediately rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition. The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant.