Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that COVID-19 has been confirmed for 4125 people in Kerala today. Thiruvananthapuram 681, Malappuram 444, Ernakulam 406, Alappuzha 403, Kozhikode 394, Thrissur 369, Kollam 347, Palakkad 242, Pathanamthitta 207, Kasargod 197, Kottayam 169, Kannur 143, Wayanad 81 and Idukki 42 districts were diagnosed with the disease today.19 deaths are confirmed to be due to COVID-19.