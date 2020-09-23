Woman assaulted by three men for “WEARING A SKIRT”!!!

France: Police have opened an investigation after a young woman said she was attacked by three men and beaten in broad daylight for wearing a skirt.

The student, aged 22, Elisabeth, said she was punched in the face in the eastern city of Strasbourg, in an attack “by three individuals who complained about me wearing a skirt”. She was walking home when one of the three exclaimed “look at that whore in a skirt”, Elisabeth told. Two of them then held her while the third hit her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, she told.

A picture of Elisabeth’s bruised face was posted on the Twitter account of France Bleu Alsace and went viral, provoking fury among social media users. “In France we must be able to go out dressed in the street as we want. We cannot accept that today in France, a woman feels in danger, either harassed, threatened or beaten because of how she dresses.”

TÉMOIGNAGE – Une étudiante strasbourgeoise agressée parce qu'elle portait une jupe https://t.co/JvpHsqND3s pic.twitter.com/rU27kEQwyB — France Bleu Alsace (@bleualsace) September 21, 2020

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa, in charge of equality issues, visited Strasbourgbto discuss the safety of women in public. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government has in recent weeks begun using increasingly tough rhetoric on domestic security issues in what analysts see as a shift to the right.