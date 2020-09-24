Former Australia batsman Dean Jones passed away!!!

Mumbai:- Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai. 59-year-old Dean Jones died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai from where he has been commentating in the ongoing IPL 2020. He had been seen having breakfast with fellow commentators Brett Lee and Nikhil Chopra. Jones suffered a heart attack in the hotel where he was staying. Lee had tried to give him CPR but unsuccessfully. In 52 Tests, the colorful and at times controversial Jones had made 3631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries. This included two double tons, one of which was a famous 210 against India in the Tied Test at Chepauk in September 1986. He reveled in one-day cricket where he made 6068 runs in 164 matches at 44.61 with the aid of seven tons. Jones was famously part of the Allan Border-led squad that won the 1987 World Cup held in India and Pakistan.

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. ?? pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020