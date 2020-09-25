“Great loss” to the South Indian film industry: BJP state President mourns over SPB’s Death

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said that the death of SP Balasubramaniam is a great loss to the South Indian film industry. He was a great artist who gave us the heartfelt experience of enjoying music. SP is a singer who has brought film songs to the hearts of the audience.

Surendran said that it was Balasubramaniam. His sweet voice, which is pleasant to listen to, attracted music lovers. His songs in other languages ??were cherished by the Malayalees as their own language. SPB is a singer that Malayalees will never forget.Surendran also expressed his condolences to his family and fans on his demise.