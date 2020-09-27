7 people including pregnant woman killed in road accident

In a tragic incident, at least 7 people including a pregnant woman were killed in a road accident. The accident occurred as the car they were travelling hit a parked lorry. The accident took place near Savalagi village of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as pregnant woman Irfana Begum (25), Rubiya Begum (50), Abedabi Begum (50), Jayachunbee (60), Munir (28), Mohammad Ali (38) and Shoukat Ali (29). All the deceased were natives of Aland town.

Also Read: IndiGo flight aborts take off due to bird hit

As per police, the all the deceased were coming to Kalaburagi to admit the pregnant woman to the hospital for delivery.

A case has been registered in this regard.