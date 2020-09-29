“It’s like God has no sympathy”; California was on fire again!!!

California:- The fires began in Northern California’s famed Napa-Sonoma wine country about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Francisco came as the region nears the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people. Just a month ago, many of those same residents were evacuated from the path of a lightning-sparked fire that became the fourth-largest in state history. Northern California was on fire again as strong winds fanned flames in the scorched region, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders for more than 50,000 people. The Oakmont Gardens senior living facility in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses in the darkness overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers. They wore masks to protect against the coronavirus as orange flames marked the dark sky. The fire threat forced Adventist Health St. Helena hospital to suspend care and transfer all patients elsewhere.

The County Supervisor Susan Gorin evacuated her home in the Oakmont community of Santa Rosa at about 1 a.m. She is rebuilding a home damaged in the 2017 fires. “It’s like God has no sympathy, no empathy for Sonoma County,” she said. More than 53,000 people in Sonoma and Napa counties have been evacuated in the latest inferno, one of 27 major fire clusters burning across the state. Many more have been warned that they might have to flee, even though officials expect winds to ease into Tuesday. The Glass Fire broke out before 4 a.m. Sunday and merged with two other fires to scorch 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) as of early Monday.