High Court dismiss state government’s plea on Municipal elections

The High Court has dismissed the state government’s plea on municipal polls. The The Rajasthan high court has dismissed the Rajasthan state government’s plea to extend the time limit for holding elections for six newly created municipal corporations in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta has dismissed the plea to postpone the election from October 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. The division bench directed the government to conduct the elections by October 31, 2020.

Elections in three municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota cities were due in November 2019, but the government bifurcated them to create six corporations and the elections were postponed for delimitation of wards and later postponed due to the coronavirus situation.