UAE Weather Updates ; “Chance Of Rainfall” To Hit Many Parts Of The Country.

UAE: The residents can expect cold weather, partly cloudy and foggy conditions and there is a chance of rainfall as per the National Centre of Meteorology. And it will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of cloud formation Eastward and Northward by afternoon, may be associated with rainfall.



It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas. The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts as it’s foggy in some parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads. Expecting some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. Residents can have smooth sailing as the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 25 °C.