While the Hathras fire is still fuming, a 22-year old woman drugged; gang raped in UP…

Lucknow: Amidst the outrage in the country over the gangrape and death of a young woman in UP’s Hathras, another similar case has been reported in the state. Nearly 500 km from Hathras, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being raped and assaulted, when the attention of the country was focused on the events in Delhi as the police tried to take away the Hathras woman’s body from Safdarjung hospital.

The second-year B.Com student had gone to a college in Pachperwa for her admission. According to the victim’s family, the woman was abducted on her way back home and she was raped by atleast 2 men. Reports show that the woman’s legs and spine were broken after the rape and the accused sent her back home in a rickshaw in an unconscious state.

As the family tried to rush the victim to the hospital, she surrendered to her injuries. The family has also said that the woman was drugged before she was raped. She was unable to speak when she came back home and could only manage to utter the words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.” “Taking quick action in the case, both accused in the case have been arrested. However, the reports of legs and back being broken have not been confirmed by the post-mortem report,” the police said.

The Hathras woman, who was also a member of the Scheduled Castes, was attacked on September 19 when she had gone to cut grass for fodder. Her assailants had left her in the in the fields half strangled, bearing multiple fractures, tongue gashed, naked, bleeding and paralysed. Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh police in the middle of the night. Her family was kept locked up and not given a chance to bring her home for the last time and give her last rites.