US President Donald Trump, wife tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has been tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced by Donald Trump through his social media handle.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”, tweeted Donald Trump.
Earlier on Thursday, a top adviser of Donald Trump has been tested positive for Covid-19. Hope Hicks, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump has been tested Covid-19 positive. The US president has confirmed the news.
“She tested positive. “So whether we quarantine or whether we have it … I don’t know. I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous”, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
