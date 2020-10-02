US President Donald Trump, wife tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has been tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced by Donald Trump through his social media handle.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”, tweeted Donald Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, a top adviser of Donald Trump has been tested positive for Covid-19. Hope Hicks, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump has been tested Covid-19 positive. The US president has confirmed the news.

“She tested positive. “So whether we quarantine or whether we have it … I don’t know. I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous”, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.