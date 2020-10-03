“Empty Nest”; Couple photoshoot to celebrate children moving out goes viral….

A Texas couple does a fun photoshoot is being widely shared on social media, to celebrate the ’empty nest’ after their four children moved out.

After Dalila and Juan Perez shared the images from their photoshoot, many other parents said they wanted to try something similar. In a series of photos posted on Facebook by photographer Melyssa Moreno, the couple is seen wearing matching T-shirts and holding messages celebrating their newfound freedom.

The couple was holding up an empty bird’s nest with a sign that read: “So Sad!”. The next image showed them laughing with a message on the board saying” Just Kidding!”. “Seriously one of my favorite shoots I’ve done! No one has ever asked me to do one, so when she asked I couldn’t say no!” the photographer wrote. “Annnnd they even wanted the motorcycle in there! I mean how cool are they!? I hope you two enjoy this new season of life!”

The couple’s youngest, daughter Joy got married in August and the pair decided to do the fun shoot as the woman said it’s finally time to “reclaim their house.” Dalila said she is extremely proud and they have a deep sense of accomplishment now that their kids have grown up and are living on their own. But after spending 30 years together, most of which was dedicated to their children, Dalila said they could now celebrate the next chapter with style.