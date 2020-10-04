“The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man”: World Animal Day….

The animals and plants play a key role in environmental protection and human wellness. Some animals help us to bring out the nutrients from the cycle, while some animals help in decomposition, carbon, and nitrogen cycle. All animals and plants in the ecosystem co-exist and balance each other without taking the ecological balance off. Thus, to raise awareness about improving the welfare standards of the animals across the “World Animal Day” is celebrated annually.

The theme of World Animal Day 2020, “Sustaining all life on Earth”, encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity, as well as the livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to the nature. World Animal Welfare Day is observed on October 4th across the world every year. It is also known as “Animal Lovers Day”.

World Animal Day 2020 holds a great significance and is a wonderful reminder of different ways in which animals enhance our lives. The day is celebrated in different ways in different countries. This year due to the ongoing Covid- 19 pandemic World Animal Day 2020 is going to be a virtual affair. This day is not just for domesticated animals, it’s for wild animals, endangered species, and those threatened by environmental devastation or lack of protection. This day is a reminder not just to love the animals in our homes but to appreciate and respect all living things that are a part of our ecosystem.

Lets contribute to animal welfare…. Make them happy too….

Volunteer, Adopt a Dog, Sponsor Animal Care, Teach Your Children, Raise Your Voice…

Let people know the importance of taking care of animals. Raise awareness of animal abuse and ways to stop it. Take to social media and use your voice to spread the need for the cause.