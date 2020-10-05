‘Soup in an edible bowl’: an initiative to promote zero food wastage…

Around the world, almost a 3/4 of all food produced for human consumption is either lost or wasted every year. It takes water, energy and packaging to produce the food we buy so does it really deserve to go in the bin?

‘Soupstation’, a climate-conscious cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, makes its own crockery and cutlery out of wheat, sunflower oil, salt and water. The aim is to minimize as much food waste as possible.

Plates and bowls are freshly baked while customers wait for their orders and are proving popular so far. “We are vegetarians and while trying these soups, it is possible to bite the plate,” says the owner. The bowls are “very nourishing and tasty,” she adds. “This idea surprised me very much.”