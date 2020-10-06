Top south-Indian actress announces her wedding

Top south Indian actress has announced her wedding. Popular south-Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal has announced her wedding. The actress took her social media page to announce ‘happy news’.

Kajal Agarwal has informed that she is soon going to get married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. As per reports, two-day affair will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal’s home in Churchgate, Mumbai.

” It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and seek your blessings as we embark upon the this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most-entertaining my audience- now, with a whole new purpose and meaning,. Thank you for ending support”, Kajal Agarwal wrote on Twitter.

Gautam Kitchlu has done his schooling from Cathedral & John Connon School and is an alumni of Tufts University where he completed his higher studies. Gautam owns a firm Discern Living which is about interior design and home décor. Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in ‘Indian 2’, starring s Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.