Dirty air exposure can cause brain diseases!!! Know what we can do to reduce the risk!!!

Air pollution has serious and adverse effects on people’s health. We know that the condition of air pollution in the rest of the country, and even around the world, is worrisome, and is causing major health issues for people, especially those who are insensitive groups. While respiratory problems are the most commonly associated problems with air pollution, studies have found that the damage may be way beyond that. According to a recent study, researchers found markers of not only Alzheimer’s disease, but also Parkinson’s, and of motor neuron disease in brains of children exposed to polluted air.

The brainstems of children and young adults who have been exposed lifelong to air pollution, in Mexico City. They discovered disturbing evidence of harm caused by dirty air, on their brains. Some researchers have found a link between a particular type of air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease. However, after examining the brainstems of 186 young Mexico City residents, aged between 11 months and 27 years, researchers found that dirty air can cause other brain diseases as well, caused by components that even include the ones generated from vehicular pollution.

What we can do to reduce the risk