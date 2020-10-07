‘PM for a day.’:- A 16-year old girl will lead Finland for one day!!!

Finnish Prime Minister had a quieter than usual day on Wednesday after she handed her power to a 16-year-old girl as apart of a campaign to promote girls’ rights in the country. In other words, Marin made a teenager the Prime Minister of the country for a day. Aava Murto of Vaasky in southern Finland was chosen as the PM for one day. She said she was having an ‘exciting day’ as she faces the media on the steps of the parliament after a meeting with the chancellor of justice. Aava is an active campaigner on issues relating to climate changes and human rights. On Wednesday, she spoke to several MPs and ministers for development and foreign trade.

“Need to realize more how important they (girls) are, and how they are just as good at technology as boys. I think young people could teach adults to be more innovative and think more about the future,” she told. The move of ‘PM for a day’ is part of a global ‘Girls Takeover’ campaign by children’s rights charity Plan International. The organization aims to raise awareness of girls’ digital skills in technological industries and highlight the problem of online harassment of women.