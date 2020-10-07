Trump struggles to breath on walk to White House….Watch video!!!

Washington: US President Donald Trump has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center and is back at the White House. Upon his return, Trump removed his mask for a photo, despite still being very much infected with a highly contagious disease.

Pictures and videos show the US president Trump gasping for breath after climbing a set of stairs at the White House after being discharged. One user wrote, ”Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having difficulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine.”

Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having diffulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/VXxSh1BNuO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 6, 2020

Many criticized him for removing his mask for the photo-op and also risking his family and staff to the infectious disease. Many opinioned that he should have stayed at the hospital itself. The video has gone viral and ‘Gasping’ has started trending on Twitter as many Americans believe the president’s condition is worse than he wants people to believe.