COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases sees a sudden fall today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5445 people in Kerala today. Shailaja teacher informed. 24 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. 4616 people were infected through contact. Source for 502 is not clear. 73 health workers were infected through contact. The test results of 7003 people were negative. The health minister said in a press release that 63,146 samples had been tested.

The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1024, Kozhikode 688, Kollam 497, Thiruvananthapuram 467, Ernakulam 391, Thrissur 385, Kannur 377, Alappuzha 317, Pathanamthitta 295, Palakkad 285, Kasaragod 236, Kottayam 231, Wayanad 131 and Idukki 121.