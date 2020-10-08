Covid-19 Updates: 805 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in Bahrain. 456 new coronavirus cases along with 805 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported.

The newly diagnosed cases include, 121 expatriate workers, 329 contacts of active cases, and 6 travel related.

The total number of cases has reached at 73,932. The total number of recoveries mounted to 69,411. The death toll stands at 262. 10,228 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 7.

There are currently 69 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 106 cases receiving treatment. 4,190 cases are stable out of a total of 4,259 active cases.