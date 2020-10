COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases again rise to 9000 today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 9250 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 1205, Malappuram 1174, Thiruvananthapuram 1012, Ernakulam 911, Alappuzha 793, Thrissur 755, Kollam 714, Palakkad 672, Kannur 556, Kottayam 522, Kasaragod 366, Pathanamthitta 290, Idukki 153 and Wayanad 127.

25 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.