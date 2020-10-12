“Rs 15,000 for “full night” ; Woman techie’s photos circulated on Social Media For Sex-trade!!!

Noida: A 40-year-old software professional has recorded a complaint at Noida Police Station near Delhi, saying a gang has spread her pictures on WhatsApp and Facebook, along with a phone number, on multiple social media platforms for paid sexual favors. The IT professional said that exploiting her photos that she had uploaded on her Instagram account, the gang demanded Rs 5,000 for “one hour” with her, and Rs 15,000 for “full night”, with an advance payment of Rs 7,000.

The mother of two children told that “Some of my friends were shaken to see my pictures on accounts proposing sexual vogues. There was also a WhatsApp number for clients to contact them. The account had been created last month itself. Though the pictures were mine, the name on them was different.”

After understanding that her photos were being used for the sex trade, she asked her friend to contact the number noted with her photos and fake to be a prospective client. When her friend dialed the number, a man accepted the call and told him about the money they charge to agree to her for a meeting. The charge had sent a bank account number to transfer money, adding that he took only WhatsApp calls as it is not possible to record or track them.

“The officers there told me that they would forward my complaint to the cyber cell and from there it would take around 15 days for the complaint to be processed and the accounts blocked. So far, no FIR has been registered,” she told.