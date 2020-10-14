Former Indian Cricketer celebrating his birthday today…Wishes pours in from fans..

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian Cricketer turns 39 today and wishes have poured in from the cricket family and fans on his birthday. He is currently a member of the Lok Sabha.

Yuvraj Singh on Twitter posting a photo of their international cricket days, Yuvraj wrote, “Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai?”.

Suresh Raina also wrote, “Happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Gambhir played most of his international cricket as an opening batsman. He represented Delhi in domestic cricket and captained KKR, Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under Gambhir’s captaincy, KKR won their first IPL title in 2012 and also won it once more in 2014. He has played in 242 international matches, registering 10,324 runs; for India. He is also a 2007 T20 World Cup winner, and a 2011 ODI World Cup winner.