‘Mumbai major drugs destination’; NCB says after pan-India drug raids… Read more

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted raids against drug traffickers at multiple locations across India including in Mumbai and seized contraband worth crores of rupees. Mumbai emerged as the major destination for the raids against drug traffickers. NCB seized 1 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine), over 29 kg MDA, 70 gm of Mephedrone. Mumbai’s Vasai, Andheri and Juhu area were found to be major destinations for drugs.

In a separate operation, 56 kg of Hashish was seized in Jammu whose main receiver was arrested from Mumbai. Eight persons were arrested in four different operations. Metro cities in India serve as the prime destination for the various contrabands. NCB said it conducted massive operations against drug traffickers and their possible hideouts after identifying their modus operandi. NCB team said it developed manual and technical intelligence and apprehended S.K Saurabh on October 13 from Vasai. The sustained interrogation of S K Saurabh resulted in the further recovery of over 29 kg of MDA from his shop/godown the next day. Saurabh further revealed that the drugs belong to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar.