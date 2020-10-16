Import of air conditioners along with refrigerants banned….

India will not be able anymore to import air conditioners with refrigerants, as the government banned their imports; a move that comes in the midst of India’s campaign to be self-reliant by promoting domestic manufacturing of such goods.

“Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants … is amended from free to prohibited,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

Non-essential electronic goods have been under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry since the government decided to push for self reliance in various sectors this year. Air conditioners, have been singled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of a segment where self-reliance was required.

“We import more than 30 per cent of our demand for air conditioners. We have to reduce it fast,” he said in June while discussing the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.