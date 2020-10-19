COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases sees a sudden fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 5022 people in the state today. 4257 people were infected through contact. The source of 647 is not clear. 21 more deaths confirmed. 36599 samples were tested. The test passivity rate is 13.72%. There was an increase in the number of patients. 7469 people recovered.

Of those diagnosed with the disease, 59 were from outside the state. 4257 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 647 people is not clear. Malappuram 862, Kozhikode 669, Ernakulam 398, Thrissur 518, Thiruvananthapuram 357, Kollam 373, Alappuzha 333, Kannur 279, Palakkad 121, Kottayam 155, Kasargod 101, Wayanad 50, Pathanamthitta 30 and Idukki 11 were affected by the disease.