Prophet Muhammed’s Birthday: Gulf country announces holiday

A gulf country has officially announced the holiday for Prophet Muhammed’s birthday. Oman has announced the holidays. The Oman government announced the holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) for both the public and private sectors. Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour announced this.

Thursday, October 29 will be an official holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). So employees will get three day holidays including weekend.

Earlier UAE has also declared holidays. Government employees will get holiday on October 29. The work will resume on November 1 after the weekend.