Police busts sex racket: Arrests film actor and rescues 3 serial actresses

The police had busted a sex racket working in the city. The Crime Branch division of Mumbai police had busted the sex racket that was operating in the city. Police had also arrested a film actor and rescued 3 television serial actresses.

After getting a tip-off about the racket, the Mumbai police crime branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.50 lakh. Later the police team raided a 5-star hotel in Goregaon and arrested the actor and rescued the actresses. The racket was exploiting struggling actors and belly dancers.

Mumbai police had registered a case under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act .