What if our fav Bollywood actresses played superheroes? Check out our dream list here

Ever thought if international female superheroes were cast in India then which Bollywood actress would be the apt choice for the roles? Although Gal Gadot is impeccable as Wonder Woman and Brie Larson aced as the powerful Captain Marvel.

Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman

Deepika Padukone has the ability to portray might and sensitivity at the same time in movies. Wonder Woman, who is played by Gal Gadot, is known for showing off her might but at the same time also has a tender heart. Deepika can pull off roles with ease.

Priyanka Chopra as Captain Marvel

Priyanka Chopra has played someone who has beat the odds in various films like Fashion and Mary Kom. Playing Captain Marvel feel like a cakewalk for the actress.

Alia Bhatt as Jean Grey



Alia Bhatt has turned out to be one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. If there is one actress who can play the role of Jean Grey as intensely as Femke Janssen or Sophie Turner, then it has to be Alia. Jean Grey is considered as one of the most powerful superhumans of all the X-Men with infinite strength. Alia’s ability to be intense and channel various moods at the same time makes her an apt choice.

Anushka Sharma as Supergirl

Anushka is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. From eating healthy at home to doing a 60kg deadlift at the gym, the actress can easily play a character with limitless strength. Supergirl, who is the cousin of Superman, also known as ‘the Girl of Steel’ is one of the strongest superheroes in the DC comics, and Anushka fits the bill.

Katrina Kaif as Catwoman

Catwoman is sassy, crafty and sexy. Originally played by Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992 and then Anne Hathaway in 2012, one has to be agile and swift like Catwoman. Katrina Kaif can be the ideal choice for this role.