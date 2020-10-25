Scientists discover 5,000-year-old skull of failed brain surgery patient….

Scientists have discovered a 5,000-year-old skull of a man who had undergone ancient brain surgery and most probably died from it.

As per reports, researchers have shown incredible 3D images from Crimea which show proof of trepanation surgery on the Bronze Age man who was in his 20s. The scientist say that the surgery was not successful and the “unlucky” patient did not survive for long after undergoing a stone ‘scalpel’.

The skull was found on a skeleton in a deep grave in a burial mound and as per researchers, judging by the position of the bones, the body of the patient was laid on its back carefully and slightly turned on its left side. The legs of the deceased were bent at the knees and turned to the left. Two flint arrowheads were also buried with the ancient man.

Brain surgery in ancient times may have been used to ease severe headaches, cure hematoma, repair skull injuries, or conducted to overcome epilepsy.