‘Henna Lip Stain’ ; Girl Applies Mehendi on Lips, Social Media Reacts !!!

A woman named Briana Christianson applied Mehendi on her lips as a ‘lip stain’.On Sunday, Christianson shared a video on TikTok in which she is seen applying mehndi with a brush on her lips. After she lets it dry for an hour, she removes the henna cover and proudly exhibits the orange henna trace on her lips!

Reacting to the experiment, netizens have expressed shock and disdain and indicated that store-bought henna is not 100% organic and have chemicals. Others cautioned how lips would turn black as the color boosts and then eventually come off in patches. Many also said that it’s bizarre to apply mehndi anywhere other than our hands, feet, and hair.

One user wrote, ”Btw there’s difference between Cultural appreciation and appropriation. We wear Henna/Mehndi on our Hand and leg on different occasions with Artistic design. If others wear it properly it’s totally fine. But Henna is DEFINITELY not for use on lips. At least wear it properly.”

Here’s how people reacted to it:

“alright you’ve seen henna freckles how about henna lips” NO WTF — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020