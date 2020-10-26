Popular television actress arrested for buying drugs

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested a television actress for buying drugs. The NCB officials had arrested Preetika Chauhan, a popular television actress aged 30 while buying drugs in Mumbai. Chauhan has worked in several TV serials, like Maa Vaishnodevi.

The NCB arrested the actress red-handed after getting a tip-off. She was caught red- handed receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri. NCB seized 99 gm ganja from their possession.

On the basis of an int input regarding supply of Marijuana in Varsova, yesterday at around 1900 hrs, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Varsova, and succeeded in affecting a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession. After due interrogation and recording confessions Faisal (aged 20 yrs) (Supplier) and Preetika Chauhan (aged 30 yrs) receiver were arrested and being produced before the Court. During interrogation, it revealed that the seized Ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur R/o Varsova.

A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act